Senate Probes Alleged Nigeria-France Collusion To Destabilise Niger Republic

Share

The Senate, on Thursday, ordered an investigation into allegations made by Niger Republic’s military leader, General Abdourahmane Tchiani, accusing the Nigerian government of colluding with France to destabilise the country’s internal security.

The Senate also directed its Joint Committee on National Security and Intelligence, and Foreign Affairs, to embark on a fact-finding visit to the areas mentioned in the allegations, particularly Sokoto, Zamfara and Kebbi States, to verify the presence or absence of Lakurawa bases

The apex Assembly made the resolutions following a motion sponsored by the Chairman of the Senate Committee on National Security and Intelligence, Senator Shehu Buba (Bauchi South) during plenary.

While presenting the motion, Senator Buba emphasised that a major concern was Tchiani’s wrongful implication of Nigeria’s National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, and the former Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency, NIA, Ahmed Rufai, in the alleged conspiracy.

He said Tchiani alleged that the Nigerian government was facilitating the terrorist group Lakurawa, which operates in the North-West to establish bases in Sokoto, Zamfara, and Kebbi States, adding that foreign military bases in Nigeria were being used to target Niger’s oil pipelines and create security threats in the country.

The Senate, however, noted with deep concern the serious and unfounded allegations made by Tchiani, accusing Nigeria of colluding with France to destabilise Niger through a new militia group called Lakurawa, allegedly operating in Nigeria’s North West region.

Senator Buba also said: “Brig. Gen. Tchiani also alleged plans to establish a base for Lakurawa in a forest near Gaba, Sokoto State, with operational reach extending to Sokoto, Zamfara, and Kebbi States. Additionally, he claimed that foreign military bases in Nigeria are being used to target Niger’s oil pipelines and create security threats.”

He recalled that diplomatic relations between Nigeria and Niger were strained following the coup d’état of 26th July 2023, which disrupted constitutional order in Niger.

“As the head of ECOWAS, Nigeria insisted on the restoration of constitutional democracy. This situation had been gradually normalizing before these latest unfounded accusations by the Head of State of Niger on 26 December 2024,” the lawmaker added.

He said the National Assembly has constitutional oversight of International treaties, as provided under Section 12 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), adding that the 10th Senate “will be aware if there is any treaty or agreement regarding the establishment of the alleged foreign military base or the Lakurawa militia.”

Senator Buba, therefore, maintained that any attempt, whether deliberate or otherwise, to undermine Nigeria’s sovereignty and international standing, must be condemned, particularly when such claims lack substantive proof.

In his remarks, the Deputy Senate President Senator Barau Jibrin, who presided over the plenary, mandated the Joint Committees on National Security and Intelligence and Foreign Affairs to investigate the claims and submit their report within four weeks.

Share

Please follow and like us: