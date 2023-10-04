Senate Press Corps Loses Tribune Reporter, Tijani Adeyemi

The Senate Press Corps, was on Wednesday, thrown into mourning, as it lost its Nigerian Tribune Newspaper Correspondent, Mr. Tijani Yinusa Adeyemi, to the cold hand of death.

Adeyemi, who was coming to the National Assembly to cover the day’s plenary session in the Senate, reportedly had a cardiac arrest in one of the shuttle buses plying Federal Secretariat Junction to the apex legislative Complex and died immediately after he suffered a heart attack.

Doctors at the National Assembly Clinic, documented vital information on the deceased journalist as provided by some of his colleagues.

While Adeyemi’s body was still kept at the National Assembly’s clinic for evacuation and burial, his family members and relatives were contacted to come to the National Assembly.

Meanwhile, the remains of Tijani Adeyemi was laid to rest at the Gudu Cemetery, Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, in line with Islamic rites.