Senate President Tasks Nigerian College of Accountancy Graduates To Uphold Integrity

Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio has charged the graduates of the Nigerian College of Accountancy to uphold the highest level of integrity and accountability in the discharge of their assigned responsibilities.

The Senate President stated this at the weekend during the 11th convocation ceremony of the College in Kwall, near Jos, Plateau State.

Akpabio represented by Senator representing Plateau North in the National Assembly, Sen. Pam Dachunggyang tasked the graduands to be good ambassadors wherever they find themselves.

The Senate President assured Nigerians that the 10th Senate under his able leadership is focused and purpose-driven for a better Nigeria where the dreams, hopes and aspirations of the people are assured.

As part of the events for the ceremony, Senator Godswill Akpabio was bestowed with a Fellowship Award in recognition of his contributions to the growth of the country.

The 11th Convocation ceremony of the NCA also witness the graduation of about 5,600 students for the 29th and 30th Sets of the institution.

