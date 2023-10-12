Senate President, Leader, Others Storm APC Secretariat With Defector, Ifeanyi Ubah

The President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, Senator Sani Musa and other APC Senators Thursday evening stormed the National Secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abuja to introduce Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, who just defected into the party.

Ubah, a two-time Senator was elected on the platform of the Young Progressive Party on February 25. But on Thursday announced his defection into the ruling APC.

Introducing Senator Ubah to the APC National Chairman, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, the Senate President said,

“Our visit today is taking you by surprise that we have increased our number in the Nigerian Senate. This time around we are bringing a political timber in the Senate to you. It was very difficult to convince him to join the train.

Here is the man who survived the tsunami in the southeast when the Labour Party was deceiving Nigerians.

He is not just coming with YPP alone, he is also coming with the timbers and calibres of the old party that used to be in charge of Nigeria, one of them is a former Senate President.

Like they used to say during the civil war the southeast has fallen; the southeast has fallen and has fallen into APC. So the man that comes will be the torch to lead the southeast to the national politics of Nigeria. It is my privilege to hand him over to you sir.”

The APC National Chairman responded positively by stating that Ubah is now the leader of APC in Anambra State.

Ganduje said, “This is the biggest fish I have gotten. Marginalization is controversial. Let’s see what is happening in the southeast. With the five states; three states are controlled by different political parties.

“We have PDP, Labour Party, APGA and the remaining two APC. Now, a geopolitical zone with five states controlled by four political parties. Is this a sense of unity? Is this a sense of collective decision in order to participate in national politics? No. Now we have started seeing the answer. We will start a revolution, already we have two states in the southeast and with this timber and calibre, juggernaut, I think we have found the answer. Answer liberating the southeast geopolitical, zone.

“We thank you for coming. I describe him as a swing politician because wherever he is that party wins. And we expecting this swing will swing throughout the southeast, especially to the other three states that don’t belong to APC.”

Senator Ubah, in his remarks, said, “I want to be sincere, it has always been difficult for the Igbo people to key into the national party because of our sentiments and emotions. But, since our president has emerged and I put that challenge to each Igbo man today in Nigeria 70% – 80% of them drive their wealth from the legacy that the president has left in Lagos.

“Our president is a politician who understands how it pains and how to console everybody. He has that capacity. One of the important things for me to tell our people is the appointment of Engr Dave Umahi as the minister of works for the very first time, irrespective of our very low turnout of votes for him. Our president is rewarding those who didn’t vote for him.

“For that, it will be very difficult for any man with a conscience not to look at the direction of the centre party and for that, I, my family and my constituency belong to APC. I consulted widely and I don’t see anyone who will come against my coming into the APC.

“It is not all about talking, it’s about doing, I believe in action, Mr President just take it from me, I am going to deliver. I have made my complaints to Mr President in front of the Senate President and Mr President has graciously given me his words that he will support me.”