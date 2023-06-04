Senate Presidency: Why The Cap Fits Orji Kalu

With the inauguration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Monday, May 29, as the 16th President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, all eyes are now fixed on the emergence of the principal officers for the 10th National Assembly, comprising the Red and Green Chambers. But more importantly, the focus, no doubt, will be greater on the Senate, the upper legislative chamber. Expectedly, the contestants have indicated keen interest in the positions they intend to battle for with some settling to run for the position of the Senate President as a matter of their legislative right than selfish party zoning considerations.

In truth, our leadership selection process is again being called into question. In different conversations, we have gained immense expertise in skipping the question, or at best skirting around it, many feeling unconcerned, with some discouragingly accepting that anyone can lead.

These egregious positions on the leadership question have thrown up all manners of people into positions that demand knowledge, expertise, competence and capacities to be groomed for future responsibilities. At the moment, serious contestants and ranking senators have emerged, but some others only mentioned. They include Orji Uzor Kalu, Abia North; Osita Izunaso, Imo West (South-East); Godswill Akpabio (South-South); Sani Musa (Niger East); Abdul’Aziz Yari (Zamfara West); and Ahmed Lawan (Yobe North).

Given the fact that the President Bola Tinubu and the Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima are from the South-West and North-East respectively, the natural equation as overwhelmingly supported by political analysts is for the position of the Senate President to be ceded to the Southeast.

Aside from the fact that the South-East zone will provide the tripod plank for the political weight balancing and stability needed, it equally parades a highly distinguished Senator who stands out in legislative competence, as well as standing tall in all round leadership proficiency. That generalissimo, the go-getter, with exceptional management qualities is the maverick Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, who at present is the Chief Whip of the Senate.

Most political observers are in agreement that despite the competence of Senator Kalu in legislative matters, the South-East zone of the country has suffered serious injustice and neglect over the years and needs to be deliberately considered in key national positions in the present dispensation. Nigeria, no doubt, is on the edge and needs proper integration of the Southeast for the ship of state to sail smoothly.

As Chief Obafemi Awolowo, the great sage, warned President Shehu Shagari on the state of the nation at then troubling time: “There is a frightful danger ahead. Visible to those who care and are patriotic enough to look beyond their narrow self- interest. Our ship of state is fast approaching a huge rock, and unless you as the chief helmsman quickly rise to the occasion and courageously steer the ship away from its present course, it shall hit the rock”.

Before now, Senator Shehu Sani who represented Kaduna Central in the 8th Senate, first on the platform of APC and later the Peoples Redemption Party, (PRP), has given an insight on why Senator Kalu should be considered for the Senate President position. Sani who urged the APC to zone the position of Senate President to the Southeast, hammered strongly on the issue of equity and justice as harbingers for the unity of any country.

According to him, the APC should consider the above aside any primordial sentiments in the interest of the nation. On who he felt should be considered for the Senate presidency seat, he without mincing words said, the Senate should settle for Kalu. Said Sani: “The Senate Presidency should go to the Southeast for equity and justice. There is no better person to stabilise the National Assembly and maintain balance like Orji Uzor Kalu, having demonstrated competence as Chief Whip of the Senate.