Senate Presidency: Why Akpabio May Lose Support Of Colleagues

Barely one week to the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly, indications have emerged that former Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Sen. Godswill Akpabio, may have his ambition to lead the Senate cut short due to some misgivings about his past among his colleagues in the Red Chamber.

Akpabio, a vibrant personality and former Leader of the Minority Caucus in the Senate, had been one of the front runners since the National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presented him as its anointed candidate.

However, there are strong indications that he may be losing grip of the race as some senators-elect who were hitherto backing him are reportedly withdrawing on account of issues connected to his relationship with the National Assembly when he superintended over the Ministry of Nigeria Delta Affairs.

New Telegraph learnt that some senators-elect were having a rethink on Akpabio’s aspiration following accusations that he was disrespectful to the institution of the legislature when he, as the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, openly accused members of the National Assembly of hijacking large contracts from the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) without any proof. Akpabio made the said accusation when he appeared before an Adhoc Committee of the House investigating sundry allegations of corruption and poor performance at the NDDC.

A senator-elect who would not want to be identified because of the sensitivity of the issue confirmed that the withdrawal of support for Akpabio was real because they saw his accusation as a deliberate attempt to cast aspersions on the National Assembly.

“I have withdrawn support for Senator Akpabio. It’s not only me. Many of us have withdrawn our support and it will show on the floor.

“How can he (Akpabio) come and preside over an institution which he once described as a cesspit of corruption after benefitting from the same institution? I used to have very high regard for Senator Akpabio as a person but I can’t support him to be the Senate President,” he said.

In response to the changing tide, the Deputy Director-General of the Akpabio/ Barau Campaign Organisation, Sen. Opeyemi Bamidele( APC/Ekiti Central) was said to have commenced an extensive lobby on Monday to woo back that senators-elect believed to have developed cold feet towards Akpabio’s bid.

Barring any last-minute hiccups, the 10th National Assembly will be inaugurated on June 13, 2023. On that day, senators-elect will file out to elect a new President of the Senate President to pilot the affairs of the Red Chamber for the next four years.

Akpabio is contesting alongside a former Governor of Zamfara State, Senator Abdul’ Aziz Yari who is said to enjoy massive support among colleagues across party and regional lines.