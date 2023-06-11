Senate Presidency: Tinubu’s Non- Committal Posture, Throws Race Open

Ahead of the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly, the Senate Presidency race appears to have been thrown open following the non-committal posture of President Bola Tinubu to any particular candidate. Tinubu had in the past few days, been meeting with different candidates, political blocks and groups within the National Assembly in a bid to explore the possibility of reaching a consensus on the right persons to be elected into leadership positions.

Sunday Telegraph gathered that throughout those meetings, Tinubu refrained from making the expected endorsement of any candidate or upholding any zoning formula. Sources at the meetings said that he rather charged the incoming legislators to vote for candidates of their choice as Senate President and Speaker of the House in line with provisions of the 1999 Constitution and the Rules of the National Assembly.

One of the senators-elect, who monitored the meetings, told Sunday Telegraph that Tinubu displayed uncommon democratic credentials during the parleys and had inadvertently revived the ambition of those seeking a level ground in the contest. President Tinubu was said to have expressed serious concerns over undermining the independence of the legislature and charged the lawmakers to agree among themselves as provided by the Rules of the Senate.

An APC senator-elect, who is close to the Party’s leadership, said that President Tinubu action has further showcased him as a true democrat and believer in the Rule of Law adding that his position was well-received by lawmakers elect across party lines. “President Tinubu has shown that he is a true democrat and firm believer in the Rule of Law.

He is a Senator of the Federal Republic and a very experienced politician. “He understands the workings of democracy in respecting the independence of the legislature and we assured him that no matter who emerged as Senate President and House Speaker, he can always count on our full cooperation. “The majority of the senators-elect are supporting Senator Yari.

That does not mean that we are in confrontation with President Tinubu or the party. No! Far from that! We are rather deepening our democracy to even help the executive to function well under a stable democratic atmosphere. We are not in confrontation with anybody and I can assure you that we are all on the same page now”, he said.

Since the meetings failed to endorse anyone including the much talked about Akpabio/ Barau ticket, our source said, the bid by the former Governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari, has received a major boost as more legislators have now gravitated to his (Yari) camp. Already, Senators of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and other opposition parties are said to have sealed their decision to support Senator Yari, putting the former Zamfara State governor in clean lead having secured the support of majority of the senators-elect ahead of the June 13, 2023 inauguration`.