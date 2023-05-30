Senate Presidency: S’East youths back Kalu

The Coalition of South East Youth Leaders (COSEYL) has endorsed Senator Orji Uzor Kalu for Senate presidency, urging all senators-elect to support him. The group described Kalu as a team player with an overflowing zeal to serve, saying his leadership of the Senate would usher in a progressive National Assembly.

COSEYL said in a statement by President General Goodluck Ibem yesterday, that the Senate Chief Whip “became the South East’s consensus candidate for the position of the Senate President after an open voting by Igbo youths, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu won in a landslide”. It added: “As representatives of our people in the South East, we have the mandate of our people to do their wish and bidding. We present Senator Orji Uzor Kalu as the consensus candidate for the position of Senate President by the youths of South East.

“This adoption of Senator Orji Kalu for the position of the Senate President by our people is a confirmation that we reject in its entirety the position of the Deputy Speaker purportedly zoned to South East before now. “Senator Kalu is a successful businessman who did very well as a private businessman before joining politics and he is a team player who respects agreements reached with others at any given time. He never reneges on agreements. He is true to his words.

“As the Senate Chief Whip of the 9th Senate, he did his job dutifully by maintaining discipline and order in the Senate which is his assignment in the Senate. The Senate Chambers was really what it should be under him as a Chief Whip. He is truly a team player.” “The APC presently has two governors, seven Senators and House of Assembly members-elect. Now is the time to honour the agreement made to Senator Orji Uzor Kalu in 2019 by the APC to make him Senate President in 2023.”