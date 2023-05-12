Senate Presidency: S/South Assembly Rejects Akpabio, Drums Support For Yari

The South-South Assembly has rejected the aspiration of former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, to lead the Senate of the 10th National Assembly.

Instead, the Assembly is drumming support for former Zamfara State Governor, Abdulaziz Yari, who is from the North West.

The Assembly in a statement issued by its President, Comrade Emmanuel Nkpubre, warned senators-elect from the region against voting for Akpabio, as according to themAkpabio’sio presidency will not be beneficial to youths of the region.

“We don’t want to send somebody there that will disgrace us; we don’t want to send somebody, who will not listen to us.

“This is not the time to play on our intelligence. This is the time to build this country and look for capable people. The capable person here is Abdulaziz Yari,” the group added.

Nkpubre claimed that South-South people benefited more from outsiders than from their own people, noting that

it was through late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua that the zone was able to get the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs while former President Olusegun Obasanjo gave the region Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

“We have the hope that Abdulaziz Yari will fight for us to get what we want.

“When Joseph Wayas was the President of the Senate, the region didn’t benefit anything, the same thing with President Goodluck Jonathan. His government was not beneficial to South-South. All the benefits that the region has benefitted came from outsiders.

“We charge the Senators representing us to vote massively for Abdulaziz Yari for Senate presidency,” the group said and warned them against voting for Akpabio.

The Assembly described Yari as cool-minded and “will take the Senate to greater heights.”