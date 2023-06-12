Senate Presidency: S/East Senators-Elect Back Akpabio – Ndume

The Director-General of Akpabio Campaign Council, Senator Ali Ndume, on Monday, said that 15 Senators-elect from the South East, met with Akpabio and allegedly endorsed the candidacy of the former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs.

Ndume who disclosed this while speaking with journalists in Abuja said the two leading contenders for the position of the President of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu and Osita Izunaso, were also at the meeting.

This was a source from the South East Senators-elect who debunked Ndume’s claim, saying that it was propaganda, designed to blackmail the Senators-elect from the region.

Speaking further, Ndume hinted that the outgoing President of the 9th Senate, Ahmad Lawan, also met with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Godswill, where the Yobe Senator reportedly promised to help deliver Akpabio on Tuesday.

If the purported endorsement is true, it means that Abdul’aziz Yari’s bid, may have hit the rocks and his plans of truncating the All Progressives Congress (APC) zoning arrangement, may have also failed.

Ndume added that former governors from the North, who hitherto refused to support Akpabio, have also made a U-turn and resolved to back his ambition.

He listed Danjuma Goje, Aliyu Wamakko, and Adamu Aliero, among others as those supporting him.

He revealed that Sani Musa, who had settled for the position of the Deputy President of the Senate, had also stepped down and endorsed Jibrin Barau for office.

However, when New Telegraph contacted a source among South East Senators-elect, he described the claims of full support for Akpabio by Senators-elect from the South East as mere propaganda, urging Nigerians to wait till Tuesday and see how the race would turn out.

He said, “We were holding a meeting of South East Senators at the Imo State Governor’s Lodge in Abuja when Akpabio got wind of it and came in.

“He addressed us and requested that we take a group picture with him. Little did we know that he would use the picture as a weapon of propaganda and blackmail.