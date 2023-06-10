New Telegraph

June 10, 2023
Senate Presidency: Pan Akwa Ibom Network Drums Support For Akpabio

 

Tony Anichebe Uyo

As the date for the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly with the emergence of the leadership of the hallowed chambers ticks, the Pan Akwa Ibom Network has weighed in its support for the Senate Presidency ambition of Sen. Godswill Akpabio.

In a Communique issued at the end of a special meeting of the group held yesterday in Uyo, the group identified Sen. Akpabio as a leader who is detribalised, enjoys wide acceptability, possesses sensitiveness and commitment to a united and prosperous Nigeria, noting that these values will engender stability in the National Assembly and fast track the nation’s development.

Addressing the Press on why the group has rooted for Sen. Akpabio as the next President of the Senate, the protem Secretary of the group, Rt. Hon. Barr. Usenobong Akpabio, averred that Godswill Akpabio is a transformational minded leader who has left remarkable imprints on every office he has occupied and charged Nigerians to rally round him to do same in the Senate and Nigeria.

Speaking further, Usenobong insisted, “apart from his unquestionable capacity and vast experience, Godswill is favoured by the zoning of his Party APC, and I believe the time to support him is now”.

The former lawmaker charged Akwa Ibomites, especially the Senators-elect from the State, to take ownership of the project and ensure that Godswill succeeds in the bid for the next Senate president.

The Pan Akwa Ibom group Network is a Sociopolitical group populated by progressive minded Akwa Ibomites – across political Parties – who have been relentless in their prayers, media advocacy campaigns as well as activation of their contacts across Nigeria to ensure that Sen. Godswill Akpabio’s Senate Presidency bid is actualised.

