Senate Presidency: Northern Leaders Make Case For S’East

The race for the Senate presidency of the 10th National Assembly has witnessed a fresh twist as some top northern political leaders are said to be mounting pressure on the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, to back the South-East. This is said to be the fallout of the recent meeting between Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso, and a former Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, in France.

The President-elect had on May 15, held separate meetings with the ex-governor of Kano State and former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), where issues concerning roles they will play in the incoming administration were discussed. While it was reported that Tinubu offered Kwankwaso a ministerial position and pledged to work for Sanusi’s return to his throne, a source privy to other issues discussed at the meeting told our correspondent that the two northern leaders, on their part, asked Tinubu to support the South-East’s quest to produce the president of the 10th Senate.

The source said the duo particularly urged Tinubu to back a former governor of Abia State and the current Chief Whip of the Senate, Orji Uzor Kalu, to emerge as the next president of the Senate. The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Working Committee (NWC) had announced the zoning of the 10th Senate presidency to South-South, with a former governor of Akwa Ibom State, Godswill Akpabio, as the preferred candidate and Senator Barau Jibrin (North-West) for the position of Deputy Preside While most Senators-elect of the party and other stakeholders rejected the arrangement, saying it was skewed, the APC leadership later said it would be considering a review of its position.

Tinubu is also said to have agreed to a review of the zoning arrangement for principal offices of both houses of the National Assembly to ensure inclusiveness, but according to the source at the France meeting, he is under pressure to back the earlier arrangement by the NWC. He, however, said that Kwankwaso and Sanusi, particularly told the President- elect to use the Senate presidency to woo the Igbos and address their cry of marginalisation as well as the issue of religious balancing in his administration.

“Kwankwaso and Sanusi told Tinubu during their meeting to support the South-East’s bid to produce the president of the 10th Senate. They particularly urged him to throw his weight behind Senator Orji Uzor Kalu for the Senate presidency and either Sani Musa or Abdulaziz Yari as deputy,” the source said. He further revealed that both leaders (Kwankwaso and Sanusi) hinged their position on the belief that Kalu, besides supporting Tinubu in the presidential election, has what it takes to lead the 10th Senate and will give him the needed support.

His words: “Tinubu was reminded that although Kalu supported Ahmad Lawan in the build-up to the presidential primary, he gave him the needed support immediately he emerged as the candidate of the APC, so he was advised to overlook the voting pattern during the election as several factors informed that.”