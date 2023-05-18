Senate Presidency: Niger Delta Youth Leaders Urge Senators-Elect To Support Akpabio

Arising from a meeting in Eket Akwa Ibom State on Wednesday, Traditional Youth Leaders from the Niger Delta region operating under the auspices of Core Oil Supreme Traditional Youth Chiefs/ Leaders Niger Delta have sent a passionate appeal to the incoming Senators to accept the candidacy of Senator Godswill Akpabio as the President of the 10th Senate.

The group addressed Journalists through their leader and National President, High Chief Amb. Francis T Enoh emphasized the choice of Sen. Akpabio will help quicken the anticipated transformation of Nigeria.

According to him, ” Senator Godswill Akpabio who is known for transformational and uncommon leadership during his stint as governor of Akwa Ibom State will reenact same in Nigeria as Senate President of Nigeria.

“He is a child of grace and such grace opens doors for him to distinguish himself at every level of leadership he attains”.

Enoh recalled that Senator Akpabio made the Ministry of NigerDelta Affairs very vibrant and also ensured that the once clumsy Niger Delta Development Commission became more effective by the completion of the permanent headquarters after several years of abandonment among other feats”.

He pleaded that the choice of South-South for the position will help the region continue its enormous support for the APC government as demonstrated in the last election stressing that the only time the region tasted the position was over 40 years ago through late Joesph Wayas.

“Core Oil Supreme Traditional Youth Chiefs/ Leaders of Niger Delta have been at the forefront of ensuring peace and harmony in the Niger Delta region through our advocacy and one on one relationship with our people, we believe that the National Assembly under Senator Akpabio will enact Law that will give the Youth Wing Of Traditional Rulers in Niger Delta constitutional roles and recognition because of our commitment to ensure peace and stability which will enhance development in the region.

The Traditional Youth leader also expressed gratitude to the president elect Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu for openly throwing his weight behind Senator Akpabio opining that the youth leaders in the NigerDelta region will support his administration to succeed.

He also thanked Governor Udom Emmanuel for his immense support to the group and singled out the Akwa Ibom state commissioner for local government and chieftaincy Affairs Mr Frank Archbong for his philanthropic gestures towards the indigent people in the state and the NigerDelta region.