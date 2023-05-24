Senate Presidency: NDYP Solicits Support For Akpabio

The support base of Senator Godswill Akpabio for the Office of Senate President on Wednesday broadens with the Niger Delta Youths Parliament conferring on the former governor of Akwa Ibom State the Award of Niger Delta Hero of Modern Democracy.

They also adopted him as the choice of youths of the Niger Delta for the office of Senate President of the 10th Senate during its Extraordinary Plenary Session which took place in Uyo.

Moving a motion for the adoption of Akpabio as the sole candidate of Niger Delta Youths for the position of President of the 10th Senate, the Chief Whip of the Parliament, Hon Raphael Biweribo acknowledged that the APC has zoned the Office of Senate President to South-South geopolitical region, stating that as members of Parliament, they support the project and are willing to invest whatever little effort they can muster in the realization of that goal.

He further noted that Parliament has taken cognizance of the antecedents of Senator Akpabio as governor as well as Minister and admitted that his passion for service and love for Niger Delta would impact positively the region and guarantee its development.

The Chief Whip said he was moving the motion for the adoption of the former minister of the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs in view of these immutable guarantees. The motion which was seconded by Tambari Jacob received a resounding applause and support from parliamentarians.

At the ceremony of conferment of the Award of Niger Delta Hero of Modern Democracy on Senator Akpabio, the Speaker, Hon Hon Daniel Ufon thanked the recipient for honouring their invitation even though through a representative capacity.

He said that Parliament was appreciative of the regard the Senator-Elect and incoming Senate President has accorded the Parliament.

Speaking further, the Speaker of the Parliament called on the 26 Senators-Elect from Niger Delta and indeed other Senators-Elect across the country to support Senator Godswill Akpabio to emerge as the Senate President of the 10th Senate.

Ufon acknowledged the arduous task associated with the wide consultation that Akpabio is currently undertaking and advised naysayers to desist from distracting him from focusing on the consultations.

The Speaker took a swipe at the people of the Niger Delta region who are waging war against Akpabio’s bid for the office of Senate President noting that such an act is tantamount to self-affliction.

Receiving the Award which came in the cast of a symbol of authority, Mr Uduak Udoudo who represented Senator Akpabio thanked NDYP for finding the former governor worthy of the symbolic award. He said that the award is obviously a result of thorough scrutiny of the service pedigree of Senator Akpabio. He urged the people to continue to support him in their prayers as he ascends political heights that would bring a surfeit of benefits for the State.

Another Award recipient at the event, His Royal Majesty, Gbenemene (King) Dr Suana Timothy Yormaadam of ancient Bangha Kingdom of Ogoniland expressed pleasant surprise at the Award conferred on him, assuring the Parliament of his implicit commitment and support to all causes concerning the group.

While thanking them for the Award, Dr King Suana drew the attention of the youths to the lack of discipline that has pervaded the rank of youths in the Niger Delta and called on them to imbibe discipline so that they can stand up and advocate for the rights of the people without being compromised. His Royal Majesty charged Niger Delta Youths to bring their desires and interest under subjection, charging them to act as youths who have a purpose.

Delivering a vote of thanks, the Chairperson of the Event Planning Committee, Hon Esther Udoh thanked Senator Godswill Akpabio for honouring their invitation, asserting that the Parliament is solid with him in his Senate President ambition. Ms Udoh took time out to thank parliamentarians, dignitaries, and guests for gracing and attending the 4th sitting of NDYP which was birthed in Uyo, and ask God to overshadow participants as they embark on their return journey.