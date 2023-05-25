Senate Presidency: Ndyp Solicits Support For Akpabio

The support base of Senator Godswill Akpabio for the office of Senate President yesterday broadened, when the Niger Delta Youths Parliament (NDYP) conferred on the former Governor of Akwa Ibom State the Niger Delta Hero of Modern Democracy Award. This was as the group also adopted him as the choice of youths of Niger Delta for the Senate President of the 10th Senate during NDYP Extraordinary Plenary Session, which took place yesterday in Uyo, the state capital.

Moving a motion for the adoption of Senator Akpabio as the sole candidate of Niger Delta Youths for the position of President of the 10th Senate, the Chief Whip of the Parliament, Raphael Biweribo acknowledged that the APC has zoned the Office of Senate President to South-South geopolitical region, stating that as members of Parliament, they do not only support the project, but are also willing to invest whatever little effort they could muster towards the realisation of that goal.

He further noted that Parliament had taken cognizance of the antecedents of Senator Akpabio as governor, as well as minister and admitted that his passion for service and love for Niger Delta would impact positively on the region and guarantee its development. The Chief Whip said he was moving the motion for the adoption of the former Minister of the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs in view of these immutable guarantees.

The motion which was seconded by Tambari Jacob, however, received a resounding applause and support from parliamentarians.