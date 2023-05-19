Senate Presidency: N’delta Youth Leaders Seek Senators-Elect’s Support For Akpabio

The traditional youth leaders from the Niger Delta region operating under the auspices of Core Oil Supreme Traditional Youth Chiefs/ Leaders Niger Delta have sent a passionate appeal to the incoming Senators to accept the candidacy of Senator Godswill Akpabio as the President of the 10th Senate.

The group while addressing journalists through their leader and National President, High Chief Francis T. Enoh, after a meeting, emphasized that the choice of Senator Godswill Akpabio will help quicken the anticipated transformation of Nigeria.

According to him, “Senator Godswill Akpabio who is known for transformational and uncommon leadership during his stint as Governor of Akwa Ibom State will re- enact the same as Senate President of Nigeria. He is a child of grace and such grace opens doors for him to distinguish himself at every level of leadership he attains”.

Enoh recalled that Senator Akpabio made the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs very vibrant and also ensured that the once clumsy Niger Delta Development Commission became more effective by the completion of the permanent headquarters after several years of abandonment, among other feats.

He pleaded that the choice of South South for the position will help the region continue its enormous support for APC government as demonstrated in the last election, stressing that the only time the region tasted the position was over 40 years ago through the late Joseph Wayas.