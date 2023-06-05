Senate Presidency: NDCC Drums Support For Akpabio, Recalls Exploits As Gov

A socio-political group, Niger Delta Conscience Coalition (NDCC) has endorsed the Senate Presidency ambition of Senator Godswill Akpabio, describing him as right and ripe for the top Job.

This was contained in a press statement made available to Journalists in Uyo Akwa Ibom State on Monday

The former Governor was endorsed by Mr Aniefiok Fabian and John Adango, President and Secretary respectively.

According to the group, “We, members of the Niger Delta Conscience Coalition (NDCC) wish to once again reiterate our unalloyed support for the candidature of Senator Godswill Akpabio as President of the 10th senate.

“This declaration stems from our deep understanding of the person, character, potential and leadership prowess of Senator Godswill Akpabio”.

The group maintained that no amount of blackmail and paid advertisements will sway both the public empathy and support of the majority of senators-elect of the 10th senate from toying the path of honour, fairness, and equity in their decision to elect Akpabio.

NDCC highlighted that Senator Godswill Akpabio will no doubt use his position as senate President to cement the bond of unity in Nigeria stressing that he has been noted for his ability to work with Nigerians across party and ethnic divides in his previous positions and offices.

The statement further read, “This erudite legal practitioner, with almost 40 years post call to bar experience, brought about massive turnout in various sectors of Akwa Ibom State economy during his time as Governor of the state. His uncommon achievements speak for themselves.

“As minority leader of the 8th senate, Akpabio no doubt gave a satisfactory representation to the interest of the minority, this should furnish a suitable conviction to minority members of the 10th senate that Akpabio as senate President would create a harmonious relationship with members across divides.

“It is common knowledge that the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) had since establishment ran its operations from a rented facility as headquarters, it was during Sen Godswill Akpabio’s brief stay in office as Minister, Niger Delta Affairs that the commission’s permanent office was completed and put to use”,

NDCC, therefore calls on Nigerians from all walks of life, political leanings, and ethnic divides to drum support behind the former Akwa Ibom State governor to emerge President of the 10th Senate.

“We also want to use this medium to commend, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for unanimously zoning the senate presidential seat to the South-South region and the endorsement of Senator Godswill Akpabio” They concluded.