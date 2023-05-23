Senate Presidency: Igbo politicians not errand boys –Group

As the politics of the leadership of the National Assembly rages on, a youth group under the platform of the Coalition of South-East Youth Leaders (COSEYL), have called on critical stakeholders to zone the seat of the Senate President to the South East, insisting that Igbo politicians were “not errand boys”.

At a news briefing yesterday, President-General of COSEYL, Goodluck Ibem, stressed that the zone will not accept anything less than the Senate presidency.

COSEYL, while giving reasons on their stand said Ndigbo have long been relegated to the background especially in the politics of the nation and stated that Igbo politicians should not be shoved around like errand boys.

He said: “Giving the Igbo the seventh position at a time when after eight years in office, no Southeasterner had been in the principal positions of the 9th Assembly, or had been appointed to top position of the military and other security agencies nor in the NNPCL and elsewhere under the APC-led Federal Government is exclusionary.

“This is an insult and affront on the Igbo nation and what we represent as a people. “

Emphasizing on the slot of the Deputy Speaker, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has zoned to the South-East, the group described it as embarrassing and denigrating to the zone.

Ibem said: “In the history of Nigeria, the Igbo have never been consigned nor relegated to irrelevance as is being done now, and it beats our imagination that some faceless group will accept this for selfish pecuniary gains.

“It has come to the notice and knowledge of Coalition of South East Youth Leaders, COSEYL, the apex socio-political youth group in the South-East, that a phoney, little-known group by the name ‘Centre for Excellence and Performance in Governance (CEPG)’ is parading itself as a watchdog and avant garde of the crusade to make the Igbo settle for less in the so-called zoning of the APC National Assembly principal positions.

“This was made evident in a release where they argued, among other things, that having moved a specific number of motions and sponsored some bills, that Hon. Ben Kalu, who was proposed the Deputy Speaker, should be considered as the reward due the South East in terms of zoning of political offices

“We ask CEPG which of the bills Benjamin Kalu personally sponsored, have been signed into law, And how many; if any, have improved the lot of the Igbo race or the South East?

“We make bold to remind this group and whoever is supporting them, that the Igbo are and have always remained larger than the number six or seven position, if it comes to sharing of the spoils of office.”