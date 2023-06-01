Senate Presidency: A Case For South East

President Bola Tinubu holds the South East in high esteem going by his consultations with senators and senators – elect from the geo-political zone before, during and after the last elections. Expectations are high that it is their turn to produce the next Senate president. The All Progressives Congress (APC) controls two of the five South East states, and has ranking senators awaiting inauguration in the 10th Senate.

These indications place the zone in vantage position to be rewarded with the plum position. Politics is about give and take. In Nigeria, party poli- tics also respects equity and justice. President Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima are both Muslims. All the senators from the South East are Christians. To balance national, religious and regional interest, therefore, the position of Senate president should go to a Christian from the South.

The South-East deserves to be recognised in this nascent balance of power. Since the advent of neo democracy in 1999, it is the only geo- political zone that has neither produced the President/Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces nor the Vice President. Other zones in the South have had a fair share of the top job. President Olusegun Obasanjo of the South- West was President for eight years, between 1999 and 2007.

Tinubu is from the same zone that also gave the nation Vice President Yemi Osinbajo for eight years (2015 – 2023). The South-South was duly represented by Dr. Goodluck Jonathan as President for five years, 2010 – 2015. He rose from Vice President, 2007 – 2010, Acting President, 2010 to the top when President Umaru Yar’Adua passed on in 2015. Fair play demands that having been ignored for 24 years in the distribution of the top two leadership positions, it will be brazen injustice to serve the South-East another pot of hot marginalisation in the Tinubu era.

And injustice to one, according to Martin Luther King, Jnr. is injustice to all. The South-East senators deserve commendation for sticking out their necks in a zone where cries of marginalisation enveloped the atmosphere before and during the 2023 poll. The Labour Party offered a presidential candidate of Igbo extraction. That the APC won senatorial seats in that zone showed that the party made in- roads despite the huge barriers that confronted its candidates.

Senators Orji Uzor Kalu, Osita Izunaso and David Umahi snatched victory from the jaws of the lion. It is wicked, therefore, for anyone to claim that because the South-East did not vote massively for Tinubu in the presidential elections, the zone must be punished and denied the position of Senate President. In 1999, the South-West did not vote for Obasanjo. They preferred the Alliance for Democracy (AD) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

When Obasanjo became President, he formed a Government of National Unity and one of the big players in that arrangement was Chief Bola Ige of the AD. Tinubu must become a true statesman in action. If he did not get majority votes in the South- East in 2023, the future is pregnant. In 2007, AD, nurtured and financed by Tinubu, had only Lagos in its kitty. By 2015, the same Jagaban had become de facto Governor-General of Nigerian politics. Nelson Mandela spent 27 years in jail while his jailors lived in comfort.

He eventually regained his freedom to become President of South Africa. Madiba did not go after those who put him in detention. While they saw life in the prism of black and white, the ex-convict showed true conviction in humanity. Those who are goading Tinubu to share the spoils of war are his real enemies. The South-East cannot be punished at a time the country is in dire need of a new sense of direction.

Tinubu is now the President of Nigeria and not National Leader of the APC. Service to the nation comes first. With in- security running from the Savannah to the Tropics, what should drive the new administration is peace. There must be malice towards none. Tinubu did not fight a war; he was only involved in electioneering. The buck stops on the President’s table. Tinubu is not ruling by proxy. As a trained accountant, figures are not alien to him. The number one position is occupied by the South- West.

The North-East is comfortable with the number two position. It is only fair for the South-East to be given the number three job of Senate President. This gesture will balance the books. Those who are pushing for the relegation of the South-East are part of the problem of the polity. Tinubu came to solve problems and work out a solution. To go for a South-East Senate President is a task that must be done.