Senate Presidency: 67 Senators-elect Back Yari’s Bid

Ahead of the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly next week, no fewer than 67 senators-elect have joined the camp of the former Governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Abubakar Yari, who is one of the front runners in the race for the Presidency of the Senate. Chairman of the Media Committee of the Parliamentary Lobby Network in Arewa, Senator Abdul Ningi, disclosed this yesterday at a meeting with the media in Abuja.

Ninji, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and ranking Senator from Bauchi State, said the lobby group championing the election of Yari as President of the Senate, had received the support of a large number of senators – elect within a short period while expected to join the train.

According to Ningi, the massive support Yari had received so far was because his colleagues have trust and confidence in his capacity to lead the red chamber. When reminded that the leadership of APC had zoned the position to some specific individuals, Ningi faulted the process, insisting that no single person can lead others successfully unless with the support of the majority.

“I am not a member of the APC, I don’t know how the National Working Committee (NWC) of the APC works, but I can tell you, history beckons on all of us. Over the last twenty years or so, we have seen consistent friction when people were imposed on the National Assembly; beginning from Evans Enwerem and Chuba Okadigbo. So for the purpose of the 10th National Assembly, the idea of imposition shouldn’t arise at all.”