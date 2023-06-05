Senate Presidency: 22 Senators-Elect Endorse Yari, Pay Homage To Buhari

The Senate Presidency ambition of former Governor of Zamfara State, Sen. Abdul’aziz Abubakar Yari, received a major boost at the weekend, as more senators-elect have continued to rally around him as their preferred candidate ahead of the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly.

This is coming as no fewer than 22 Senators-elect from various political parties and drawn from across the six geo-political zones, endorsed his candidature.

The 22 senators-elect were said to have on Sunday, accompanied him to pay a courtesy visit to the former President, Muhammadu Buhari in Daura, Katsina State.

During the said visit, New Telegraph learned, Yari and his delegation told the former President they were in Daura to pay homage and rejoice with him on the successful completion of this tenure as the leader of the country.

The former governor also assured Buhari that he and his team were working towards a cordial legislative/executive relationship under the new administration adding that they were not in confrontation with anyone but committed to strengthening the legislative arm of government.

A source at the meeting hinted that Yari was well received by former President Buhari and that at no point did he ( Bihari) make any comment in disapproval of his guests in any manner.

“Senator Yari came with over 20 Senators-elect to visit President Buhari, to congratulate him for his successful tenure in office and pray for his good health. That gesture by Senator Yari demonstrates humility, reverence, and love towards the former President, it shows his respect for elders and that is a mark of true statesmanship and leadership.

“The team was well-received by a very jovial former President Buhari. The meeting was very lively and the team assured the former President that they were not in confrontation but committed to strengthening the legislative arm of government.

“At no point did President Buhari make any comment in disapproval of his guests. Recall that during his tenure as President, he allowed for the independence of the legislative arm and such a legacy must be sustained in the current dispensation. That is the essence of democracy,” the source said.

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who was at the meeting disclosed that the former President thanked the group for the visit and urged them to work with the Executive for the good of all Nigerians.

Meanwhile, Yari has reportedly made serious inroads into the camp of his co-contestants and appears to have secured the support of most of the Senators-elect as well as the ranking legislators in the ruling party.

Yari is in the contest for the Senate Presidency alongside the former Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Sen. Godswill Akpabio, and Sen Orji Uzor Kalu, the incumbent Chief Whip of the red chamber.