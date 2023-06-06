Senate Presidency: 22 senators-elect endorse Yari, pay homage to Buhari

The Senate Presidency ambition of former Zamfara State Governor Abdulaziz Yari received a major boost at the weekend as more Senators-elect backed him as their preferred candidate ahead of the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly.

This is coming as no fewer than 22 Senators-elect from various parties and drawn from across the six zones, endorsed his candidature.

Recall that Yari is in the contest for the position alongside the former Akwa Ibom State Governor Godswill Akpabio and Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, the incumbent Chief Whip of the red chamber.

The 22 Senators-elect were on Sunday said to have accompanied him to pay a courtesy visit to ex-President Muhammadu Buhari in his Daura country home.

During the said visit, New Telegraph learnt that Yari and his delegation told Buhari that they were in Daura to rejoice with him on the successful completion of this tenure as the leader of the country.

The former governor also assured Buhari that he and his team were working towards a cordial legislative/executive relationship under the new administration, adding that they were not in confrontation with anyone but committed to strengthening the legislative arm of government.