New Telegraph

June 6, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Senate Presidency: 22…

Senate Presidency: 22 senators-elect endorse Yari, pay homage to Buhari

Vinkmag ad

The Senate Presidency ambition of former Zamfara State Governor Abdulaziz Yari received a major boost at the weekend as more Senators-elect backed him as their preferred candidate ahead of the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly.
This is coming as no fewer than 22 Senators-elect from various parties and drawn from across the six zones, endorsed his candidature.
Recall that Yari is in the contest for the position alongside the former Akwa Ibom State Governor Godswill Akpabio and Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, the incumbent Chief Whip of the red chamber.
The 22 Senators-elect were on Sunday said to have accompanied him to pay a courtesy visit to ex-President Muhammadu Buhari in his Daura country home.
During the said visit, New Telegraph learnt that Yari and his delegation told Buhari that they were in Daura to rejoice with him on the successful completion of this tenure as the leader of the country.
The former governor also assured Buhari that he and his team were working towards a cordial legislative/executive relationship under the new administration, adding that they were not in confrontation with anyone but committed to strengthening the legislative arm of government.

Read Previous

Alleged N2bn Fraud: Court acquits Ex-HoS, Oronsaye
Read Next

High jet fuel, taxes retard Nigeria, Africa’s aviation growth –RwandAir’s CEO

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023