Senate Pays Tribute To Wayas At Valedictory Session

The Senate yesterday held a valedictory session in honour of the late Dr. Joseph Wayas. Wayas, who served as Senate President from 1979 to 1983, died in London on November 30, 2021, aged 80.

The Assembly held the valedictory session three years after his death. Many of the legislators paid glowing tributes to Wayas, highlighting his contribution to national development.

Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele led the valedictory session. Former Bayelsa State Governor Seriake Dickson lauded Wayas for promoting unity and advocating for South South region.

He said: “He belonged to a generation that rendered selfless service to this country. “He was a great family man and servant of the people, who served man and God in his lifetime.

“He presided over this chamber and worked with dignity to the best of his abilities. He led the South South Assembly, and we thank him for all that he did for the people of Nigeria and South South.

