Senate Passes Two Tax Reform Bills

The Senate on Wednesday passed two out of four major tax reform bills four major tax reform bills, a significant milestone in the ongoing overhaul of the nation’s tax administration framework.

New Telegraph gathered that the two bills include one seeking to repeal the Federal Inland Revenue Service (Establishment) Act and another to establish the Joint Revenue Board (Establishment) Bill 202, along with the Nigeria Revenue Service Bill 2025.

The bills were passed following a clause-by-clause consideration during the Committee of the Whole and their subsequent third reading on the Senate floor.

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, commended the progress, expressing optimism that the reform bills would not only enhance governance but also revolutionise tax collection and distribution across the country.

He further assured that the remaining two bills would be finalised on Thursday, April 9, even if it required extended sitting hours.

“These bills will add immense value to governance and transform how taxes are collected and shared in Nigeria.

“We are committed to concluding the outstanding bills tomorrow, even if we have to stay here until 10 p.m.” Akpabio said.

