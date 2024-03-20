Senate Passes Student Loans Act 2024

The Senate has passed the Student Loan (Access to Higher Education) Act (Repeal and Re-Enactment) Bill, 2024.

The Senate’s resolution followed its consideration of the report of the Committee on Tertiary Institutions and Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND).

The Chairman of the Committee, Senator Muntari Dandutse presented the report during plenary on Wednesday, March 20.

It would be recalled that President Bola Tinubu had last week transmitted the Bill to the National Assembly for its consideration and passage.

Student Loans: Reps Summon Education Perm Sec The Senate had accorded the bill accelerated hearing by suspending relevant sections of its standing rules and referred the Bill to the Committee of the Whole for consideration. After debate on the bill, Senate President Godswill Akpabio referred it to the Senate Committee on Tertiary Institutions and TETFUND for further legislative work and to report back in one week. The Student Loan Bill seeks to provide easy access to higher education for indigent Nigerians through interest-free loans from the Nigerian Education Loan Fund established in the Act to provide education for all Nigerians.