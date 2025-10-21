Senate Passes New Law On Child Molesters

The Upper Chamber of the 10th National Assembly has passed a life imprisonment bill against pedophiles and those who sexually defile minors.

According to the bill passed on Tuesday, October 21, any man or woman who engages in sexual intercourse with a minor will face life imprisonment with no option of fines in Nigeria.

Moving the motion at the senate, the Senator representing Edo North Senatorial District, Adams Oshiomhole, said defilement of a minor should be different from that of rape.

​“For a minor, this is a kid that is not capable of consenting or otherwise and whose life can be destroyed almost permanently. Those involved in defilement should suffer great punishment.

“I propose 20 years imprisonment for whoever is found culpable for this crime without any option of fine. Because I have seen cases of boys and girls under 5 and 10 years old being defiled by adults,” he said.

However, the proposal was defeated by the majority in the red chamber of the National Assembly.

Following the defeat of the bill, Senator Muhammad Adamu Aliero (Kebbi Central) proposed stiffer punishment of life imprisonment for any man or woman found wanting in the act.

“I want to propose that the punishment for defilement of minors be life imprisonment, whether it’s a man or woman found culpable,” said Aliero.