Senate Passes Nat’l Identity Mgt Commission Repeal, Re-Enactment Bill

The Senate, on Wednesday, passed a bill seeking to repeal and re-enact the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) Act.

The passage followed the consideration and adoption of the report of the Committee on National Identity Card and Population during plenary.

Presenting the report, the Chairman of the Committee, Victor Umeh, Labour Party representing Anambra Central explained that the bill aims to establish a National Identity Database and strengthen the legal framework for national and digital identity management.

According to him, the bill will empower NIMC to maintain a comprehensive national identity database, register individuals, and issue identity credentials.

Additionally, it will provide a regulatory framework for biometric data collection and ensure compliance with global standards on identity management.

Umeh said that the proposed law seeks to create a foundational identity system that is inclusive, universally accessible, cost-effective, and compliant with data protection regulations.

He further noted that the bill, when enacted, will address the challenges and limitations of the National Identity Management Commission Act of 2007 by closing gaps in data accuracy, governance, and service delivery.

“The bill received overwhelming support from stakeholders at the public hearing due to the urgent need to implement a comprehensive national identity database system,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Senate also passed the Orthopaedic Hospitals (Amendment) Bill, 2025, following the consideration of the report by the Committee on Health.

Presenting the report on behalf of the committee chairman, Osita Ngwu of the Peoples Democratic Party representing -Enugu explained the significance of the amendments in improving orthopedic healthcare services in the country.

