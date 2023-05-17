Senate passes N876b for NDDC’s 2023 budget

The Senate, yesterday, passed the 2023 bud- get of N876 billion for the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC). A statistical breakdown of the figure shows that N451 million was approved as provisions for aides of 12 board members of the Commission. Besides the N451million provision for aides to 12 board members, the approved budget also contains N576 mil- lion earmarked for running of Office of the Chairman of the Commission, Laurreta Onochie.

The breakdown for the office of the chairman showed that personnel cost will gulp – N156 million, overhead – N312 million and internal capital – N108 million. For the Managing Direc- tor’s office: N546.597 million was earmarked for personnel cost, NN747.500 million for overhead cost, N163.504 million for internal capital. Others are Executive Director, Finance & Admin- istration’s office: personnel cost, N133.337 million, over- head cost, N457.465 million and N163.504 million for in- ternal capital. The Corporate Affairs Department of the Commission also got N1.061 billion from the votes out of which N431.076million is for personnel cost, N845.566 million for overhead and N63.081 million for internal audit. A further breakdown of the overall budget of the Commission shows that personnel expenditure will gulp N34.2 billion, overhead expenditure will gulp N17 billion, internal capital ex- penditure will gulp N3.7 bil- lion, development projects will gulp N490 billion and Federal Government inter- vention in the Niger Delta, N330 billion. The revenue sources to finance the budget are: Revenue brought forward, N5 billion, Federal Govern- ment contribution – N119 bil- lion, Federal Government contribution (unpaid arears) – N430 billion, oil companies’ contributions – N297 billion, ecological funds – N20 billion and other internally realised income – N500 million. A report for consideration and approval for the budget was presented by Senator Bu- lus Amos in his capacity as vice chairman, Senate Com- mittee on Niger Delta Affairs. Senator Matthew Urhoghide lamented that NDDC has no office in Edo State and implored the Com- mission to provide for the construction of a perma- nent office in the state so that it could help youths to secure employment in the commission.