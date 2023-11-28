Senate Passes N57,014,287,532.00 As 2023 Budget For Nigeria Police Trust Fund

The Senate on Tuesday passed the sum of N57,014,287,532.00 as the 2023 budget of the Nigeria Police Trust Fund.

A breakdown of the amount indicates the Capital Expenditure is to gulp N47,024,803,541.18 while the Total Recurrent Expenditure of N9,989,483,990.00.

The Senate passed the 2023 NPTF budget following the consideration and adoption of the report of the Senate and House of Representatives joint Committees on Police Affairs on the 2023 budget proposal of the Nigeria Police Trust Fund by the Senate.

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Police Affairs, Senator Ahmed Mallam-Madori, presented the report on the floor during plenary.

The Joint Committee in its report observed that “this is the fourth budget of the NPTF since its inception in 2019.

“That the NPTF is currently carrying on with the implementation of its 2022 approved budget.

“That the 2023 accrued revenue of the NPTF is as follows: 0.5% of total revenue accrued to the Federation Accounts amounting to N56,205,355,774.00

“0.05% of the net profit of companies in Nigeria is N308,931,758,00; Aids, Grants and Donations generated the sum of N500,000,000.00.”