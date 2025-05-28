Senate Passes N1.81tn 2025 FCT Statutory Budget

Share

The Senate on Wednesday passed the 2025 FCT Statutory Appropriation Bill, approving a total expenditure of about ₦1.81 trillion for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) for the 2025 fiscal year after a third reading.

New Telegraph reports that the passage followed the presentation of the joint committee report by Senator Mohammed Ibrahim, which reviewed and harmonised input from both chambers in accordance with sections 62, 80, 88, 89, and 299 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

According to the report, the total statutory budget will be sourced from projected revenues for the year. The budget structure comprises personnel costs, ₦150.35 billion (8.29 per cent); overhead costs, ₦352.03 billion (19.41 per cent); and capital expenditure, ₦1.31 trillion (72.31 per cent).

The total recurrent expenditure, comprising personnel and overhead stands at ₦502.38 billion, while capital projects will take the largest share of the budget.

The committees explained that the budget was formulated after extensive consultations with the Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike, and key officials of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA).

The spending plan is expected to drive infrastructural development, improve service delivery, and address the growing needs of residents of Abuja and its satellite towns.

