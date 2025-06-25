Senate Passes N1.485trn Rivers 2025 Budget

Share

The Senate on Wednesday passed the 2025 budget of Rivers State, totaling ₦1.485 trillion, following the third reading of the appropriation bill on the Senate floor.

The passage came after the upper chamber considered the report of the Ad-Hoc Committee on Rivers State during the Committee of Supply session.

The bill seeks to authorize the issuance of N1,485,662,592,442 from the Consolidated Revenue Fund of Rivers State for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2025.

The approved budget breakdown includes ₦120.8 billion for debt servicing, ₦287.38 billion for recurrent (non-debt) expenditure, and ₦1.077 trillion for capital expenditure.

While supporting the passage of the bill, Senator Abdul Ningi (Bauchi Central), however, raised a concern regarding the additional 50 billion naira earmarked for the payment of outstanding pensions and gratuities.

He urged the Senate Ad-Hoc Committee to conduct more rigorous oversight to ensure that the funds reach the rightful pension beneficiaries without delay.

The Rivers State 2025 budget will now proceed for assent and implementation.

