Senate Passes Mines Rangers Bill To Tackle Illegal Mining Across Nigeria

The Senate on Tuesday advanced its efforts to combat illegal mining activities nationwide by passing the Mines Rangers Establishment Bill for third reading.

The bill, sponsored by Senator Mohammed Onaiwu (Nasarawa), follows the adoption of a report by the Senate Committee on Solid Minerals Development, presented by Senator Sampson Ekong (Akwa Ibom South). The Committee highlighted the urgent need for a specialized ranger service to prevent illegal mining and related crimes, noting that such measures would boost revenue at both state and federal levels, support economic diversification, and promote sustainable development in local communities.

According to the report, many stakeholders, particularly traditional rulers, support the passage of the bill due to its strategic relevance to the Federal Government’s renewed commitment to unlocking the full potential of the mining sector and ensuring it contributes meaningfully to Nigeria’s economy. The report further emphasized that existing security and paramilitary agencies are overstretched by challenges such as insurgency, terrorism, kidnapping, and oil theft, creating a need for a specialized ranger service for the mining sector.

The bill leverages the National Unity and Peace Corps to reduce logistics costs in establishing the Mines Rangers and ensures inter-agency collaboration and intelligence sharing, addressing historical rivalries among security bodies. It also seeks to combat illegal mining activities, often driven by foreign nationals, with serious national security implications, while promoting indigenous capacity in the mining industry and mitigating health and environmental hazards associated with illegal mining.

In addition, the legislation is expected to create employment opportunities, safeguard communities near mineral deposits, and enhance youth development and environmental sustainability.

After a clause-by-clause review, the Senate passed the Mines Rangers Bill for third reading. Upon concurrence by the House of Representatives, the bill will be forwarded to President Bola Tinubu for assent.