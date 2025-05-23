Senate Passes Federal Medical Centre, Gembu Bill

Share

The Senate has passed the Federal Medical Centre Act (Amendment) Bill, which seeks to establish a Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Gembu, Taraba State.

The bill, which was sponsored by Senator Haruna Manu representing Taraba Central Senatorial District, seeks to amend the Federal Medical Centres Act, 2022 to establish additional Federal Medical Centres.

Manu described the passage of the bill as a breakthrough for a region that has long suffered poor access to quality medicare. He said it marks a major legislative milestone for Taraba State and the entire North East geo-political zone.

He explained that over third years, the people of Gembu and surrounding communities were forced to travel to Jalingo, Yola, Gombe, or even Cameroon for advanced medical ser vices.

