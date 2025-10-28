Senate Passes Endangered Species Conservation, Protection Bill Into Law

The Senate has approved the Endangered Species Conservation and Protection Bill, 2024, which will now be forwarded to the President for assent.

The Bill, previously passed by the House of Representatives in May 2025, updates existing wildlife laws, increases penalties for wildlife crimes, and grants investigators greater authority to probe financial transactions and conduct intelligence-led operations.

It also empowers judges to expedite wildlife cases, recover offender assets, and fosters international collaboration by aligning with global treaties and permitting the extradition of offenders.

Deputy Chairman of the House Committee on Environment, Terseer Ugbor, described the development as “a huge win for Nigeria,” emphasizing that it reflects the country’s commitment to stamping out wildlife trafficking and protecting its unique fauna and flora.

“Stronger laws mean Nigeria’s forests and wildlife will now be protected from exploitation and criminal activities. Protecting wildlife is tantamount to safeguarding our environment and our future,” Ugbor added.

Over the past decade, Nigeria has emerged as a major hub for the trafficking of ivory and pangolin scales to Asian markets, with over 30 tonnes of ivory and more than half of the globally trafficked pangolin scales passing through the country between 2015 and 2019. Environmental organizations have welcomed the Bill as a decisive step toward tackling organized wildlife crime.

Tunde Morakinyo, Executive Director of Africa Nature Investors Foundation (ANI), said: “For too long, traffickers have used Nigeria as a transit country for illegal wildlife trade. This Bill aims to halt this shameful trade, which is destroying our environment and harming Nigeria’s global reputation. We salute the Senate for taking this bold step, making Nigeria a leader in progressive wildlife laws in Africa.”

Mary Rice, Executive Director of London-based Environmental Investigation Agency (EIA UK), described the legislation as “a significant milestone for Nigeria,” noting that it demonstrates the country’s commitment to transitioning from a hub of wildlife crime to a global leader in its fight. She stressed the importance of effective implementation by investigators, prosecutors, and the judiciary.

Peter Knights, CEO of Wild Africa, urged the President to sign the Bill promptly, highlighting the upcoming UN CITES meeting in November as an opportunity to showcase Nigeria’s leadership in combating wildlife crime.

ANI, EIA UK, and Wild Africa have supported the Nigerian Government’s efforts to fight illegal wildlife trafficking with backing from the Pangolin Conservation Fund, UK Illegal Wildlife Trade Challenge Fund, David Shepherd Wildlife Foundation, and the U.S. Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs. EIA will continue implementation through the GUARD Wildlife Project, funded by the European Union.

With Senate approval secured, the Endangered Species Conservation and Protection Bill, 2024 is now set to be signed into law, paving the way for tougher action against wildlife crime and habitat destruction in Nigeria.