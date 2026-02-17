Senate Passes Electoral Act Amendment Bill

Following tense deliberations and a contentious debate over Clause 60, the Senate on Tuesday passed the Electoral Act, 2022 (Repeal and Re-Enactment) Bill 2026.

New Telegraph reports that the upper chamber resumed proceedings with a demand for a division on Clause 60 raised by Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe (ADC/Abia South), prompting a rowdy session.

Speaking during the plenary, Senate President Godswill Akpabio stated that he believed the demand had been previously withdrawn, but several opposition senators immediately objected.

However, the Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin, citing Order 52(6) of the Senate Standing Orders, argued that it would be out of order to revisit any provision already ruled on by the Senate President.

This submission sparked another uproar in the chamber, during which Senator Sunday Karimi had a brief face-off with Abaribe.

The Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, then reminded lawmakers that he had sponsored the motion for rescission, underscoring that decisions previously taken by the Senate are no longer valid.

He maintained that, consistent with his motion, Senator Abaribe’s demand was in line.

The Senate President sustained the point of order, after which Abaribe rose in protest and was urged to formally move his motion.

Rising under Order 72(1), Abaribe called for a division on Clause 60(3), specifically regarding the provision that if electronic transmission of results fails, Form EC8A should not serve as the sole basis.

He proposed removing the provision that allows for manual transmission of results in the event of network failure.

However, Akpabio directed senators supporting the caveat to stand, then asked those opposed to rise. Fifteen opposition senators stood in opposition. When the votes were counted, 55 senators voted in favour of the proviso, while 15 opposed it.