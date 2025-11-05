Senate Passes Bill To Prevent Student Sexual Harassment

On Wednesday, the 10th Senate passed through third reading a bill seeking to prevent and prohibit sexual harassment of students in educational institutions and other places across the country.

The bill, which is a concurrent legislation from the House of Representatives, aims to protect students from all forms of sexual misconduct and abuse within academic environments, while providing clear legal frameworks for the enforcement and punishment of offenders.

New Telegraph gathered that during the consideration of the bill, several lawmakers commended its intent but called for broader coverage beyond the education sector.

Senator Adams Oshiomhole argued that the legislation should not be limited to students alone, but extended to address sexual harassment in workplaces and other settings.

Similarly, Senator Anthony Ani underscored that sexual harassment remains a widespread problem across different sectors of society.

However, Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin, who presided over the session, clarified that since the legislation is a concurrent bill from the House, it is not open to extensive debate but can only be amended.