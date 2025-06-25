Senate Passes Bill To Increase Duration Of Police Trust Fund

Share

The Senate, yesterday, passed a bill seeking to amend the Nigeria Police Trust Fund Act, to increase the duration of the Trust Fund, to provide for continued training, provision of equipment and related facilities as well as enhance the skills of personnel of the Nigeria Police.

The bill was sponsored by the Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, who represents Ekiti Central Senatorial District on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The bill was introduced for first reading and passed for second reading as well as for third reading and passed, as the Senate leader, Senator Bamidele came under rule 78( 1) to suspend the Senate rules for the special consideration and passage of the legislation.

The motion for the suspension of Senate rules was then seconded by the Senate Minority Leader, Senator Abba Moro, PDP, Benue South.

Share