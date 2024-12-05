Senate Passes Bill To Establish Police Training Institutions

Share

The Senate has passed a bill seeking to give a legal framework for the establishment of Nigerian Police Force Training Institutions.

The passage of the bill followed the adoption of report of the Committee on Police Affairs at plenary yesterday The report was presented by the Chairman of the committee Abdulhamid Ahmed (APC-Jigawa).

Ahmed said the passage of the bill would help improve the operations of the institutions and ultimately enhance the capacity of police personnel for better results.

He said the bill, when passed, would further motivate police personnel to carry out their constitutional responsibilities.

The Senator expressed the regret that many of the institutions in the country lacked legal and adequate financial resources to practise and function effectively despite their years of establishment.

He said some of them were not in good condition due to years of neglect by the authorities. According to him, the bill, when passed, will make the institutions serve as highlevel centres for the provision of professional training and other related matters.

Share

Please follow and like us: