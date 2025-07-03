Senate Passes Bill Renaming Agricultural College In Benue

The Senate yesterday passed the Agricultural Research Council of Nigeria (Amendment) Bill, 2025 (SB.864), officially renaming the Federal College of Agricultural Technology, Opialu Ojapo, Benue State to the Federal College of Agriculture and Technology, Opialu Ojapo, Benue State.

The passage of the bill followed the presentation of the report on the legislation by the Senate Committee on Agricultural Colleges and Institutions, chaired by Senator Ali Sharafadeen Abiodun (Oyo South).

The motion for the consideration of the report which was moved by Senator Abiodun, was seconded by Senator Garba Musa Maidoki.

The legislation which was enacted in February 2025, required amendments after lawmakers identified technical challenges during its implementation.

According to the Committee Chairman, the renaming is therefore, intended to reflect the institution’s expanded academic and research responsibilities better.