Senate Passes All Tax Reform Bills

The Senate on Thursday passed the remaining two tax reform bills—the Nigeria Tax Bill 2025 (SB.586) and the Joint Revenue Board (Establishment) Bill 2025 (SB.583)—completing the legislative process on all four executive tax reform proposals submitted by President Bola Tinubu.

The Senate had earlier, on Wednesday, passed the Nigeria Revenue Service Establishment Bill and the Nigeria Tax Administration Bill.

The bills, transmitted to the National Assembly in November 2025, were considered and passed following the presentation of the report by the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Finance, Senator Sani Musa.

The two bills passed on Thursday underwent clause-by-clause consideration before being approved by the Red Chamber.

Addressing journalists after the passage, Senator Musa emphasized the importance of aligning Nigeria’s tax system with international standards, noting that the four bills are interconnected and aim to streamline the country’s tax administration.

“The objective of these bills is to harmonize and modernize our tax structure in line with global best practices,” he said.

“While taxes alone can’t develop a nation, they remain a critical component of national development, as revenue generation is key to implementing appropriated projects.”

He added that a select team of senators would engage with their counterparts in the House of Representatives to harmonize differences in the versions of the bills passed by both chambers before forwarding the final drafts to the President for assent.

