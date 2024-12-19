Senate Passes 2025 Budget For Second Reading

Share

The 2025 Budget of Restoration has successfully passed the second reading during Thursday’s session of the Nigerian Senate.

This was as the upper Chamber of the National Assembly adjourned its plenary session to January 14, 2025, to observe the Christmas and New Year holidays.

It would be recalled that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu presented the 2025 Budget of Restoration on Wednesday to a joint session of the National Assembly.

The budget outlines a revenue projection of ₦34.82 trillion to fund an aggregate expenditure of ₦47.9 trillion.

According to Tinubu, the budget is designed to restore peace and prosperity to the nation, with a strong focus on economic recovery, infrastructural development, and social welfare.

READ ALSO:

During the debate, Senate President Godswill Akpabio commended lawmakers for their commitment to a thorough and timely review of the budget.

He highlighted the importance of the proposed allocations in addressing the nation’s pressing challenges.

Following the successful second reading, Akpabio announced the Senate’s adjournment until January 14, 2025, allowing lawmakers to observe the festive season.

President Tinubu, after presenting the budget on Wednesday departed Abuja for Lagos to celebrate Christmas.

When the Senate reconvenes in January, further deliberations on the budget are expected, along with discussions on other critical national issues.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"