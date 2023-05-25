Senate Pass For Second Reading Bill To Compensate #Endsars Victims

A bill seeking to compensate victims of EndSARS protest on Monday the Senate on Wednesday passed for second reading in the Senate. The bill titled, A Bill for an Act to Amend the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) Act was sponsored by Senator Bassey, Gershom (PDP Cross-River).

In his lead debate, Bassey said the bill sought to provide for the establishment of the EndSARS Victims Compensation Fund. He said: “Distinguished colleagues, you may recall that as a result of the End- SARS nationwide protests in October 2020.

“Judicial panels of inquiry were constituted to address the demands of protesters and compensation for verified victims of the EndSARS protest.”