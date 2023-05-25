New Telegraph

May 25, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Senate Pass For…

Senate Pass For Second Reading Bill To Compensate #Endsars Victims

A bill seeking to compensate victims of EndSARS protest on Monday the Senate on Wednesday passed for second reading in the Senate. The bill titled, A Bill for an Act to Amend the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) Act was sponsored by Senator Bassey, Gershom (PDP Cross-River).

In his lead debate, Bassey said the bill sought to provide for the establishment of the EndSARS Victims Compensation Fund. He said: “Distinguished colleagues, you may recall that as a result of the End- SARS nationwide protests in October 2020.

“Judicial panels of inquiry were constituted to address the demands of protesters and compensation for verified victims of the EndSARS protest.”

Read Previous

2023 Hajj: Bauchi Begins Vaccination Of 3,152 Intending Pilgrims
Read Next

A’ibom: Academy Sheds Light On Sudden Death Of Ss3 Student

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023