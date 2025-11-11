Senate Okays Bill On AI, Innovation, Communication Technology Centr

The Senate on Tuesday passed for second reading a bill seeking to establish an Artificial Intelligence, Innovation and Communication Technology Solutions Centre in Omuo-Ekiti, Ekiti State.

The bill, tagged S.B. 763 (2025), was sponsored by Senator Adeyemi Adaramodu (Ekiti South) and was first read in the upper legislative chamber on May 27, 2025.

Leading the debate on the general principles of the bill, Senator Adaramodu said that artificial intelligence (AI), digital innovation, and emerging technologies have become the backbone of modern governance, commerce, education, healthcare, and national security.

He warned that nations that fail to invest strategically in these technologies risk being left behind in the 21st-century knowledge economy.

According to him, the bill provides a legal framework to build capacity, coordinate innovation, and ensure that AI serves as a tool for national development rather than displacement.

“The objectives of this bill are clear and forward-looking,” he said. “They include promoting research and innovation in AI, robotics, data science, and related technologies; encouraging collaboration between government, industry, and academia; and building the capacity of young Nigerians to acquire digital and AI-based skills for employment and entrepreneurship.”

Adaramodu explained that the proposed Centre would serve as a national hub for research, development, and innovation in artificial intelligence and communication technology.

He noted that the choice of Omuo-Ekiti as its location was strategic, describing Ekiti State as a long-recognised hub of education, knowledge, and intellectual capital in Nigeria.

“The establishment of this Centre in Omuo-Ekiti will not only stimulate research and innovation but also catalyze economic development in the South-West region and across the nation,” he stated.

The Senator added that when operational, the Centre would provide a national platform for developing homegrown digital solutions to challenges in agriculture, health, education, and public service delivery. It would also empower Nigerian youths to compete globally in the AI and tech ecosystem, while reducing dependence on imported technologies.

He urged his colleagues to support the bill, stressing that Nigeria “cannot afford to lag behind in the global innovation race.”

Allaying concerns about cost implications, Adaramodu clarified that the bill was not about creating another bureaucracy, but rather a centre of excellence that would serve as a catalyst for sustainable innovation and digital transformation in the country.