Senate, NUC, Back Establishment Of More Universities In Nigeria

Senate and the National Universities Commission (NUC), on Monday, canvassed support for the establishment of more universities in Nigeria, stressing that the existing ones are grossly inadequate.

The apex legislative Assembly and the number one regulator of the nation’s universities, made their positions known at a one-day public hearing, organised by the Senate Committee on Tertiary Institutions and TETFUND, on the proposed Federal University, Okigwe in Imo State.

In separate remarks at the public hearing, the Chairman of Senate Committee on Tertiary Institutions and TETFUND, Senator Muntari Dandutse, sponsor of the bill seeking for the establishment of Federal University Okigwe, Senator Patrick Ndubueze and Executive Secretary of NUC, Mr Chris Maiyaki, called for the establishment of more Universities in Nigeria to meet up with demand for education at that level by millions of Nigerians.

Specifically according to the NUC Executive Secretary, available statistics show a huge deficit of the required number of Universities in Nigeria.

“There are 275 Universities both public and Private for over 2 million prospective students seeking admission on a yearly basis.

“The implication is that on a yearly basis, out of the 2 million prospective students seeking University admission, only 500, 000 to 700, 000 are absolved, leaving about a 1.3million out of the equation with attendant frustrations.

“Nigeria definitely needs more Universities, as the 275 existing ones, are just too inadequate for her population of 200million.

“Indonesia which also has over 200 million population like Nigeria, has about 2,000 Universities, not to talk of Russia, Brazil, India with hundreds of thousands of Universities”, he said.

He added that the required expansion of regulatory and capacity building for more Universities is already being put in place by NUC.

Earlier in his remarks, Senator Dandutse said that the proposed Federal University, Okigwe, would help to make University Education, more accessible to Nigerians in Imo State in particular and across the country generally.

Senator Ndubueze in his own remarks, said the proposed University, will give Okigwe town, the required transformation it deserved over the years, being the only Province of the past, that has not been accorded federal presence, let alone, made capital of a State like many others.

