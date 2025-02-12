Senate, NPF Differ Over Award Of Contracts

Share

The Senate Public Accounts Committee (PAC) yesterday, expressed concerns about gross irregularities in contract awards by the Nigeria Police, amounting to over N1.13 billion, leading the Panel to probe into procurement practices in the force.

The Public Accounts Committee is scrutinizing the police’s handling of N1,136,715,200 in contracts for security-related procurements.

According to the Auditor General’s 2019 report, ten contracts of identical value were awarded to a single proprietor operating under different company names, which is tantamount to violation of the Public Procurement Act.

The same phone numbers and email addresses were used across three different companies awarded the contracts, just as it was observed that the companies failed to disclose their relationships, thereby violating procurement transparency regulations.

The Nigeria Police management did not respond to the Auditor General’s queries on the matter.

The Audit Office recommended that the IGP account for the full amount, refund the sum to the national treasury, and provide proof of remittance to the National Assembly’s Public Accounts Committee.

