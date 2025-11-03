In a bid to popularise the adoption of Nigeria’s identity online, over 120,000 Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) have been mandated with adopting ‘.ng’, the country’s top-level domain name.

Delivering this advice at the Tech Convergence 2.0 forum in Abuja, organised by the Nigeria Internet Registration Association (NiRA), the Senate, Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP), and the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) called for the urgent and comprehensive implementation of .ng domain adoption to promote and solidify Nigeria’s digital identity.

The event, which focused on the Nigeria First Online agenda, urging digital patriotism by leveraging the .ng domain and the Domain Name System (DNS) industry to drive the development of the Nigerian Internet ecosystem, stakeholders stressed the need for more collaboration in that space.

While the .ng ccTLD already ranks second in Africa, stakeholders stressed that the national drive to patronise ‘Made-in-Nigeria’ products and services, as espoused by President Bola Tinubu’s policy, must now aggressively extend to the digital space. Owning Nigeria’s digital identity through .ng is seen as both an act of sovereignty and strategic necessity in an era where governance, business and innovation are increasingly digital-first.

The Senate, government agencies and industry leaders strongly backed the call for increased .ng domain adoption, emphasising the critical role of government in leading the charge.

Representing the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, Sen Diket Plang underscored the vital role of government in shaping digital policy.

“We now live in a digital world, and we must also take ownership of our presence online. For us, the true mark of that ownership is through the .ng domain,” he stated, highlighting what digital identity ownership means for all Nigerians.

Chairman of the Senate Committee on ICT & Cybersecurity, Shuaib Salisu, reinforced this, stating, “We must understand we are stakeholders in our Internet space and must promote what is ours.”

NiRA President Adesola Akinsanya described .ng as “a symbol of Nigerian digital pride,” emphasising that ownership of the national domain reflects both national confidence and capacity.

Akinsanya further stated, “Our mission is to build trust through the Nigerian identity online, and ensure every Nigerian is identifiable online through our digital identity, the .ng domain.

Chairperson of the NiRA Board of Trustees, Mrs Ibukun Odusote, urged stakeholders to prioritise the adoption of local digital infrastructure: “There should be an urgent need to adopt what is ours, which is the .ng domain.”

NITDA, on its part, stressed that the public sector must be the primary representative of the Nigerian government online, stating, “The Internet has gone beyond just communication, but an infrastructure for innovation and identity.”

Crucially, the Director-General of the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP), Dr Adebowale Adedokun, made efforts to ensure that all communications across the over 120,000 MDAs are hosted under the .ng domain. This move is intended to strengthen national identity and prevent the use of generic domains in the public service.

Chief Operating Officer of NiRA, Oluwaseyi Onasanya, urged Nigerians to reflect on their digital presence: “Nigerians need to adopt .ng to allow us to own our narrative online.”

This reinforced that promoting the .ng domain is a patriotic act that builds national trust and unity. The forum challenged individuals, institutions, and government bodies to move beyond rhetoric and act by putting Nigeria first, especially with the adoption of the country’s domain name in the digital space.