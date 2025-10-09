Senate: Nigeria’s Security Challenges Not Religion-Driven

The Senate on Thursday affirmed that terrorism, banditry, and other security challenges facing Nigeria are not religion-driven, stressing that the crises afflict citizens across religious divides.

The resolution followed a debate on a motion seeking to correct perceived misconceptions surrounding reports of an alleged “Christian genocide” in Nigeria, which have gained traction in some international circles.

The upper chamber, however, resolved to suspend further debate on the motion, citing the sensitivity of the issue and the need for broader consultations to avoid adopting premature or faulty positions.

The motion, sponsored by Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume (APC, Borno South) and 20 others, was prompted by recent discussions in the United States Senate and Congress on Nigeria’s religious freedom, including moves to designate the country as a “Country of Particular Concern.”

Ndume expressed concern over the increasing circulation, both locally and internationally of narratives alleging an ongoing “Christian genocide” in Nigeria, noting that the claim is being amplified by some advocacy groups, foreign media outlets, and religious organizations.

He cautioned that while some of these concerns may arise from genuine observations, the narrative risks oversimplifying Nigeria’s complex security situation, deepening sectarian suspicion, and creating a negative perception of the country abroad.

According to him, Nigeria’s insecurity is driven not by religion, but by “a complex mix of terrorism, criminality, and socio-economic factors” that affect both Christians and Muslims.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio, in his remarks, urged caution, warning that such international narratives could harm Nigeria’s image and the dignity of its citizens abroad.

“We must have exhaustive deliberations in a closed session and come up with a strategy to correct the misinformation while educating the international community. We may not need to go into the prayers item by item today,” Akpabio said.

Also speaking, Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele acknowledged that the motion had been “thoroughly debated,” with no senator opposing its intent. He, however, emphasized the need for discretion in handling the matter.

“Let it be resolved that it is the conviction of this Senate that the security challenges in Nigeria are not religion-driven,” Bamidele said. “We will suspend further consideration of this motion and the prayers until Tuesday next week, when we can deliberate in an executive session.”

He further suggested that, in consultation with the Presidency and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Senate could consider sending a delegation to the United States and other countries to properly educate the international community on the true situation in Nigeria.