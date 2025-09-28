Senate: Natasha Gets Her Groove Back

The road to political victory is often long, exhausting, and riddled with uncertainty. For Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, the journey has been no different. But after months of suspense and setbacks, the Kogi Central lawmaker is back in the Nigerian Senate.

On Tuesday, security operatives and the Sergeant-at-Arms of the National Assembly unsealed Akpoti-Uduaghan’s office, six months after her suspension, signaling a thaw in the lingering rift between her and Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

The decision, parliamentary sources said, was reached at a closed-door meeting of Senate leadership on Monday. A formal motion for her reinstatement is expected when plenary resumes on October 7, with Senate Minority Leader, Abba Moro tipped to move it; possibly after a public apology.

But the Senator has stood her ground. She told journalists shortly after regaining access to her office that she had not been officially briefed on any conditions for her return, particularly an apology.

“So, I am actually worried as to what apology they expect from me. You can’t apologise for an injustice,” she said firmly.

Akpoti-Uduaghan, who was suspended in March following a heated protest over the reallocation of her seat, described the sanction as unjust. She was also removed as Chair of the Senate Committee on Diaspora and NGOs and barred from all 10th Senate activities for alleged breaches of Standing Orders.

Although the suspension technically lapsed in September, she remained locked out amid legal battles and resistance from Senate leadership. Her efforts to challenge the sanction in court initially failed.

Reflecting on the ordeal, she expressed gratitude to her constituents, family, and colleagues, who stood by her, while stressing that her fight was about defending democratic institutions.

“In everything, it just shows that sometimes it’s good to put institutions to test. We can’t be cowed in the face of injustice. No one is more Nigerian than us,” she said.

She also urged Nigerians not to lose hope in the country’s democratic project. “There is light at the end of the tunnel,” she added.

With her office now unsealed, Akpoti-Uduaghan appears poised to reclaim her legislative voice; whether or not an apology is part of the deal.

