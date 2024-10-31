Senate Moves To Upgrade Federal College Of Education Asaba To University

Share

The bill seeking to upgrade the Federal College of Education (Technical), Asaba, Delta State to a Federal University of Technology, on Thursday, scaled second reading in the Senate.

The bill is titled: “Bill for an Act to Amend the Federal Universities of Technology Act, Cap.F23, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004, to Provide for the Upgrade of the Federal College of Education (Technical) Asaba to the Federal University of Technology Asaba, and for Related Matters, 2024 (SB. 570)”.

Leading debate on the general principles of the bill, the sponsor, Senator Ned Nwoko (PDP Delta North), said: “This Bill seeks to achieve a significant milestone in Nigeria’s education sector by upgrading the Federal College of Education (Technical) Asaba, Delta State, to the status of a Federal University of Technology.

“This is not merely a change in designation; it is a strategic and transformative step towards advancing technological education, research, and innovation in our nation.

“Nigeria’s growth and development in the 21st century hinge upon our ability to cultivate innovation, advance technology, and generate new knowledge. Our institutions of higher learning are crucial in shaping our future, especially through the production of cutting-edge research and development in the technology sector.

“However, the current number of Federal Universities of Technology in Nigeria does not adequately meet the growing demand for comprehensive technological education.

“The existing Federal Universities of Technology in Akure, Minna, Owerri, Bauchi, and Yola have made commendable contributions to our national development. However, the South-South geopolitical zone of Nigeria remains without a dedicated Federal University of Technology.

“This Bill seeks to rectify that gap by upgrading the Federal College of Education (Technical) Asaba—an institution with a rich history and proven foundation in technical education—to the Federal University of Technology, Asaba.

“The Federal College of Education (Technical) Asaba was established in 1987 with a core mandate: to train educators who will impart technical and scientific skills to future generations.

“Over the past three decades, this institution has built a strong reputation for excellence in technical education, producing highly skilled teachers who have contributed meaningfully to Nigeria’s education sector. However, as a College of Education, its current capacity to meet Nigeria’s pressing needs in technological advancement remains limited.

“The institution has contributed significantly to the development of skilled manpower in technical and vocational education.

“The teachers and professionals it has trained are crucial to addressing our current technological challenges. However, limiting the institution to the status of a college curtails its full potential to foster deeper scientific research and innovation that a university of technology could achieve.

“This Bill does not propose establishing a new institution from the ground up. Instead, it seeks to unlock and expand the significant existing potential of the Federal College of Education (Technical) Asaba by upgrading it to a Federal University of Technology.

“With a fully developed campus, a current population of over 10,000 students, and more than 1,000 staff members, this transformation can be achieved without financial implications. This upgrade will meet the growing demand for technological education not only in Delta State and the South-South region but across the entire country.

“The city of Asaba, as the capital of Delta State, sits strategically at the heart of the South-South region. Delta State has long been an industrial hub, with substantial activities in oil, gas, and emerging technological fields.

“Asaba’s proximity to other economic centres, including Onitsha and Port Harcourt, makes it an ideal location for a Federal University of Technology that can serve the needs of both local and national industries.

“The upgrade will also help the institution meet the growing demand for higher education in science and technology within the South-South region, particularly as local industries in agriculture, manufacturing, and other sectors continue to expand.

“These industries require a highly skilled workforce trained in science, engineering, and technology, and the Federal University of Technology, Asaba, will be well-equipped to produce this talent.

At the end of his presentation, the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau Jibrin, who presided over the session at the time, referred the bill to the Senator Muntari Dandutse-led Committee on Tertiary Institutions and TETFUND and directed the Panel to report back in four weeks.



