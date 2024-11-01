Senate Moves To Upgrade FCE Asaba To Federal Varsity

Share

The bill seeking to upgrade the Federal College of Education (Technical), Asaba, to a Federal University of Technology yesterday scaled the second reading at the Senate.

The bill titled; “Bill for an Act to Amend the Federal Universities of Technology Act, Cap.F23, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004, to Provide for the Upgrade of the Federal College of Education (Technical) Asaba to the Federal University of Technology Asaba, and for Related Matters, 2024 (SB. 570)”.

Leading debate on the general principles of the bill, the sponsor, Senator Ned Nwoko (PDP Delta North) said: “This bill seeks to achieve a significant milestone in Nigeria’s education sector by upgrading the Federal College of Education (Technical) Asaba, Delta State, to the status of a Federal University of Technology.

This is not merely a change in designation; it is a strategic and transformative step towards advancing technological education, research and innovation in our nation.

“Nigeria’s growth and development in the 21st century hinges upon our ability to cultivate innovation, advance technology and generate new knowledge. Our institutions of higher learning are crucial in shaping our future, especially through the production of cutting-edge research and development in the technology sector.

